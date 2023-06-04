Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 on Sunday

The 2023 NBA Finals will continue tonight with the Miami Heat facing off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 2.The contest will tip at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Denver downed Miami in a 104-93 victory in Game 1 on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Heat have two injuries to monitor. Tyler Herro is listed as out but could potentially be upgraded ahead of the game, while Caleb Martin is listed as questionable with an illness. Denver is healthy heading into this game.

Denver enters the game as an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 216. The Nuggets are -365 on the moneyline while the Heat are +300.

Heat vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8.5

Denver thoroughly handled Miami in Game 1 and even the 11-point point differential might not have been a proper indicator of its dominance. All five Nuggets starters finished the game with a plus in plus/minus metrics and they were of course led by a triple-double effort from Nikola Jokic. The team is 31-18-1 against the spread at home this season and barring a performance where Jimmy Butler goes nuclear, it’s easy to imagine this matchup playing out similarly to Game 1. Take the Nuggets to win, cover and go up 2-0 in the series.

Over/Under: Under 216

Defensively, Denver held Miami to just 40.6% shooting and held Butler in check with just 13 points for the evening. Even if the Heat have a better shooting night on their end of the floor, it will still be a struggle for them to get over the 100-point threshold. Take the under once again.