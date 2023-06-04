Best Heat player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Nuggets

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will take place on Sunday, June 4. The Nuggets got out to a 1-0 series lead, leaving the Heat looking to even the series on Sunday before it shifts back to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Heat player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler under 7.5 rebounds (-150)

The battle of the boards favored Denver in Game 1 45-43. Michael Porter Jr. and Bam Adebayo led their respective teams with 13 rebounds a piece. Butler finished with the second most for Miami with seven, marking consecutive games he came down with seven rebounds. He has had fewer than eight rebounds in three of his last four games, suggesting the under should hit on his rebounding prop Sunday.

Gabe Vincent over 13.5 points (-105)

Vincent has been a bright spot for the Miami offense as its orchestrator. The point guard helps Butler and Adebayo get open looks but has solidified himself as the consistent secondary scorer in this postseason. He tallied 19 points in Game 1 and has at least 14 points in four of his last five games. He should go over this mark in Game 2.

Max Strus over 1.5 made 3-pointers (-190)

Strus had a horrible shooting performance in Game 1. He played 21 minutes and finished 0-10 from the field. Strus missed each of his nine three-point attempts. While this may make you think the under should hit, I think he is due for a comeback performance from beyond the arc. Strus has connected on at least two threes in four of his last seven games. He should hit at least two Sunday.