Best Nuggets player prop bets to consider for NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Heat

Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals will take place on Sunday, June 4. The Denver Nuggets got out to a 1-0 series lead with a 104-93 victory over the Miami Heat. Game 2 will again be in Denver before the series heads back to Miami for Games 3 and 4. While the Nuggets have eyes on holding strong at home, this presents a good opportunity to take advantage of some favorable player prop lines.

Below, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite Nuggets player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic over 10.5 assists (-155)

Jokic is mainly known for his scoring and rebounding ability, but he consistently leads the team in assists. Despite being a big man, he distributes the ball like a guard and frequently finishes with double-digit assists. Jokic has at least 11 assists in eight of his last 11 games. He should go over this mark in Game 2.

Michael Porter Jr. over 8.5 rebounds (+110)

Opposing defenses have to key on Jokic down low with how big of a rebounding threat he is. This allows Porter Jr. to fly under the radar, and he usually finishes with the second-most rebounds for the Nuggets. He has at least nine rebounds in four of his last five games.

Jamal Murray under 3.5 made 3-pointers (-145)

Murray typically challenges Jokic for the team lead in points on a nightly basis. His offense is a good mix of interior chances and looks from three-point range. While Murray is an above average three-point shooter, he only went 2-7 from beyond the arc in Game 1. That marked consecutive games with fewer than four three-pointers made, and I think it becomes three in a row on Sunday.