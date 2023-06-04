Best player prop specials to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2

The 2023 NBA Finals continue on Sunday evening as the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Heat will look to even the series after Denver took Game 1 at home, while the Nuggets try to go up 2-0.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 2.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray 60+ combined points (+195)

Jokic and Murray have been an all-time duo this season during the playoffs, and came close to reaching this statistic in Game 1, adding up 53 combined points. The Nuggets have thrived at home in this postseason, not dropping a single game at Ball Arena yet. Murray and Jokic hit 60 combined in three of the four games in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers, and should be able to turn it on again tonight as they prepare to head to Miami after Game 2.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. 8+ combined 3s made (+205)

Murray and Porter Jr. both struggled from the three-point line in Game 1, but hit 8+ combined threes in two of the four games in the Western Conference Finals sweep. Both players attempt enough three-pointers per game to make this a legitimate option with a good payoff, and you really only need one of them to be 100% on for this prop to hit.