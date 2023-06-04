Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2

The Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Sunday evening after winning Game 1 104-93. The two conference champions will continue the series at Ball Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here are our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 2 between the Nuggets and the Heat, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+255)

Legs: Nuggets moneyline, Nikola Jokic 30+ points, Nikola Jokic 10+ assists

The Nuggets have been very successful at Ball Arena and have not lost at home during this year’s playoffs. Jokic is, of course, the center of this Nuggets solar system as he goes for his first ring. In Game 1, Jokic added 27 points and 14 assists. In the series against the Lakers, he hit the 30-point mark twice in four games and hit the 10-assist mark three times. While the points may be a bit of a stretch, this is the Finals, and we can expect Jokic in top form in Denver.

SGP 2 (+475)

Legs: Heat +8.5, Bam Adebayo double-double, Jimmy Butler double-double

Now we turn to the Heat, whose ups and downs this season have somehow landed them in the NBA Finals. Butler has struggled to keep up consistency during this postseason — in three of his last eight games, he’s been held to 16 points or fewer, including Game 1 against the Nuggets. However, he hasn’t had two bad or low-scoring nights in a row, and we can expect him to turn it back on here. If you like the Heat to cover, this is a solid choice for a high payout. We just need Playoff Jimmy back on the court.

SGP 3 (+750)

Legs: Jimmy Butler 40+ points + assists, Nikola Jokic 40+ points + assists

Butler has put together 40 total points plus assists four times in this year’s playoffs, most of which were during the first series against the Bucks. If he can reach that level again, he’ll need to start soon. Jokic has accomplished this in each of his last two games, so he’s nearly a lock to reach this mark again.