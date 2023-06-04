How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will return to the floor on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The matchup will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat will look to even the series after falling short 104-93 in Game 1 on Thursday night. Jimmy Butler scored just 13 points with Bam Adebaylo leading the way with 26 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the floor to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Herro is still listed as out, which means Game 3 is the most likely spot where he returns.

The Nuggets will look to get off to a 2-0 start to the NBA Finals coming off a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Denver shot 50.6% from the floor and was ahead by as many as 24 points in Game 1.