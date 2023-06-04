What channel is Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2 on and what time does it start?

The second game of the 2023 NBA Finals will be played on Sunday, June 4 coming off a 104-93 Denver Nuggets victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Game 2 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver and can be seen on ABC.

Miami trailed by as many as 24 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals despite a strong performance from Bam Adebayo. He scored 26 points on 13-of-25 field goal attempts with 13 rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler is scoring 27.6 points per game this postseason but put up just 13 on Thursday night.

Denver is nearly a double-digit favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook as it looks to improve to 2-0 in the series. Nikola Jokic secured a triple-double with 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting with 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Jamal Murray put up 26 points on 11-of-22 with 10 assists and six boards in Game 1.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 4

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.