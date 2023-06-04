How the public is betting Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will continue the 2023 NBA Finals Sunday with Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are hoping to go up 2-0 in the series while the Heat look to get a split before going back to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.

Here’s a look at how bettors are approaching Game 2, with insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2 betting splits

ATS splits

The Nuggets won Game 1 by 11 points, but the Heat would’ve easily covered if Max Strus, Caleb Martina and Duncan Robinson shot even slightly better from the floor. The public is looking for a positive regression from those players based on these splits. 59% of bets are taking the Heat +8.5, accounting for 64% of the money coming in.

Total splits

The first game went under the total but bettors are thinking Game 2 will go over 216. 59% of bets are on the over, accounting for 75% of the money coming in on the category.

Moneyline splits

The bets here are fairly even, with 51% of all slips backing the Nuggets. There’s tremendous value on the Heat at +300, which is likely enticing bettors who believe in a positive regression for some of Miami’s peripheral players.