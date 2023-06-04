Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Mets on Sunday, June 4

The Toronto Blue Jays (32-27) and the New York Mets (30-29) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 4. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.47 ERA) will get the starting nod for Toronto, while New York counters with Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.44 ERA).

The Mets are the moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -125. The Blue Jays are the narrow +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Toronto will return home on Monday to host the Houston Astros in a four-game series. New York will be off on Monday and head south for a three-game divisional series against the Atlanta Braves beginning Tuesday.

Blue Jays-Mets picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin), 2B Santiago Espinal (hamstring), Chris Bassitt (paternity list)

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf)

Starting pitchers

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Kodai Senga

The lefty Kikuchi will make his 12th start of the season. He wasn’t as consistent in May as he was in April, but is coming off a solid outing in which he pitched five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed two earned on just three hits while walking five and striking out four, earning his sixth win of the year.

The rookie Senga will make his 11th appearance of the year. He is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing just one hit while striking out nine and earning his fifth victory of the season.

Over/Under pick

The series' first two games have seen three runs scored in each. Even though they are on a three-game win streak, Toronto hasn’t scored more than three runs in five of its last six games. New York has struggled to stay consistent and has scored two runs or fewer in three of its last five. If both pitchers have their typical outing, this one should stay low-scoring.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays are going for a sweep and their fourth win in a row. The Mets' batting order hasn’t been able to provide its starting pitcher with much run support over their last two series. The way this series has gone, this could be a race to two runs, but I think Toronto completes the sweep, even if Senga has another good day.

Pick: Blue Jays