Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Sunday, June 4

The Los Angeles Angels (30-30) and the Houston Astros (35-23) will wrap up their four-game divisional set on Sunday, June 4. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. L.A. will send Griffin Canning (4-2, 4.89 ERA) to the mound, while Houston counters with rookie J.P. France (1-1, 4.00 ERA).

The Astros are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the road underdogs with +125 odds, and the run total is set at nine. Los Angeles will be off on Monday before welcoming the Chicago Cubs to town for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. Houston will go on the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game set that begins Monday.

Angels-Astros picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: Zach Neto (foot)

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (hip), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin)

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Out: OF/1B Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Griffin Canning vs. J.P. France

Canning will take the mound for the ninth time this season. He has been inconsistent this season but has notched two wins in a row from sufficient run support. Canning allowed three earned runs on six hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox his last time out. He struck out nine and didn’t allow any walks.

France will make his sixth career start. He has alternated good outings with bad ones and has been susceptible to giving up the long ball. France gave up four earned on seven hits (including one home run) through six innings against the Minnesota Twins his last time out. He struck out eight and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The three games of this series have ended with seven, eight and 15 runs scored, respectively. Even with how poorly the Angels have been playing, they are still at least tallying runs and aren’t going down without a fight. Even if Jose Altuve sits for the Astros, I think we will see at least double-digit runs tallied in this game.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has lost all three games of the series to this point and is 3-7 in their last 10. The matchup against France doesn’t benefit them. Two of his five starts have seen him allow at least four earned runs, but in the other three, he allowed one earned or fewer. The Angels need a win, but I think the Astros complete a four-game sweep.

Pick: Astros