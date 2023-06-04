Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Rangers on Sunday, June 4

The Seattle Mariners take on the Texas Rangers in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Rookie sensation Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA) will pitch for the Mariners, while the red-hot Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA) takes mound for the Rangers.

Texas is the -145 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle coming in at +125. The run total is set at 8.

Mariners-Rangers picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: SP Marco Gonzales (forearm)

Out: RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), Penn Murfee (elbow), 1B Dylan Moore (oblique)

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Ezequiel Duran (ribs)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Miller vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi has been fantastic as of late. The righty pitched a full nine innings against the Pirates, allowing just one run, and followed that up with a five-frame outing in which he allowed zero earned runs against the Detroit Tigers. His first two starts in May also resulted in zero runs and lasted eight or more innings.

Miller crashed back to Earth against the Yankees in his latest appearance, conceding eight earned runs in just 4.2 innings and striking out three batters. However, he has also recorded three starts this season with zero earned runs allowed over six or more innings on the mound.

Over/Under pick

The two totals in this series have been 2 and 22, which doesn’t offer much help in the way of making a pick here. We know that Eovaldi will be able to last for a while on the mound and will limit this Mariners offense, but what will the Rangers batting lineup do? After 16 runs yesterday, I think they should be able to push this one over the edge as they take on Miller.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Eovaldi has been a revelation for the Rangers, and with their top-ranked offense (tops in runs per game in MLB), this looks like a deadly combination for the Mariners. Following a 16-6 Texas win in the latest game in the series, the Rangers should not have a problem continuing that momentum against Miller after his Yankees disaster last week. Rangers to sweep.

Pick: Rangers