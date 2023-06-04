Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on Sunday, June 4

The Atlanta Braves take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Chase Field in Phoenix. Michael Soroka (0-1, 6.00 ERA) will make his second start of the year for Atlanta, while Arizona sends ace Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.72 ERA) to the mound.

The Diamondbacks are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Braves coming in at +115. The total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Diamondbacks picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (forearm), RP Michael Tonkin (neck), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP/RP Kolby Allard (oblique)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), OF Kyle Lewis (illness), RP Anthony Misiewicz (calf), C Carson Kelly (ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Cole Sulser (strained teres major), RP Corbin Martin (lat tendon tear)

Starting pitchers

Michael Soroka vs. Zac Gallen

Soroka made his season debut last week after more than two years out due to injury, and he looked largely like his old self, going six innings against the Oakland A’s and allowing four runs while striking out three batters.

Gallen is coming off a six-inning start against the Rockies in which he allowed zero runs and struck out seven batters. This is a good return to form for Gallen, who had a strong April before faltering in May. He allowed seven runs in 9.1 innings in the two starts prior to his most recent appearance.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 5 and 7, and I think we can expect that trend to continue. The D-Backs should be able to contribute a few more runs than average with Soroka on the mound, but Gallen will be a challenge for the Atlanta batting lineup.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The D-Backs took the first game 3-2, and the Braves won the second by a score of 5-2. Soroka has not yet settled into his starting position, whereas Gallen has been phenomenal on the mound at home with an ERA of 0.66. The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB in on-base percentage right now and should be able to win this home series.

Pick: Diamondbacks