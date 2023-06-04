Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Padres on Sunday, June 4

The Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres in the third game of a four-game series on Sunday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego. Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.59 ERA) will look to continue his roll for the Cubs, while the Friars turn to lefty Ryan Weathers (1-3, 4.28 ERA).

Both teams sit at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Padres picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Cubs

Day-to-day: SP Justin Steele (forearm)

Out: RP Nick Burdi (elbow), RP Brad Boxberger (arm), OF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Padres:

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), RP Luis Garcia (elbow), 3B Manny Machado (hand)

Starting pitchers

Marcus Stroman vs. Ryan Weathers

Stroman has looked like an All-Star so far for the Cubs. Coming off a complete-game shutout against none other than the league-leading Rays, Stroman’s ERA is thrown off by two outlying five- and six-run games. However, in his two games before that shutout, he pitched 14 innings and allowed just three runs.

Weathers had a very good April, but his May saw him trip up. In three starts over the past month, he has allowed 11 earned runs over 15.2 innings pitched, striking out just 11 batters. He pitched as a reliever against the Cubs for a single inning in April and did not allow a run.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of this series were 3 and 6. The Padres rank in the bottom 10 in runs per game, and the Cubs are not far behind. With Stroman on the mound limiting San Diego and the Cubs’ lineup struggling to put up significant run totals, I think we can keep this trend moving along.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs and Padres have split the series thus far, and with this pitching matchup, Chicago should be able to pull ahead. Weathers is far removed from his April form, and Stroman may be hitting the peak of his season right now. Stroman is the bright light amongst the Cubs’ struggles at the moment and should earn another win here.

Pick: Cubs