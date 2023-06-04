Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Dodgers on Sunday, June 4

After the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers split the first two games of their three-game set this weekend, these two old rivals will meet one more time in the rubber match on Sunday night. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York will send righty Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA) to the mound to face highly-touted Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64).

L.A. enters as the -150 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees-Dodgers picks: Sunday, June 4

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Dustin May (forearm), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Domingo German vs. Bobby Miller

German has been very solid after being thrust into the Yankees rotation this spring due to injury. The righty has leaned even more into his elite curveball — he’s throwing it more than 40% of the time while batters are hitting just .151 off of it — and it’s a big reason why he currently boasts a 96th-percentile chase rate and 77th percentile whiff rate. German recently served a 10-game suspension for a foreign substance on his pitching hand, and he was a bit rusty in his return earlier this week, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

While Gavin Stone floundered in his first taste of the Majors, Miller — L.A.’s other top pitching prospect entering the season — has more than looked the part over his first two career starts. The righty has allowed just two earned runs across 11 innings while striking out nine. Miller’s arsenal is impressive, led by a fastball that can touch triple-digits at times and featuring a changeup, slider and curveball that all flash plus potential.

Over/Under pick

German has been solid this year, but he’s also proven vulnerable at times, with four or more runs allowed in four of his 10 starts. The Dodgers have worn out right-handed pitching all year, and if the Yankees can get to Miller for at least two or three, we should hit the over after seeing 12 and 9 runs scored in the first two games of this series.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

These are two starters with both potential and some question marks, so I’m going with the lineup that I trust more. Led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, L.A. has the league’s second-highest OPS against right-handed pitching this year, and with a rested bullpen I expect them to do just enough to back Miller to a win.

Pick: Dodgers