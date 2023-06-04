Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, June 4

Rise and shine, DFS players. Sunday means an early start on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, with 10 games getting started at 1:35 p.m. ET. With such a wide array of options to choose from and not a ton of time, we’re here to help with three teams you should consider stacking today.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, June 4

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper ($6,300)

Trea Turner ($5,300)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,000)

Brandon Marsh ($3,000)

Nationals starter Trevor Williams has been among the luckiest starters in baseball so far this year, per Statcast, with a huge gap between his ERA (3.93) and his expected ERA (5.27). The righty carries bottom-10 percentile whiff and barrel rates, and he’s especially struggled against lefties, with a .299/.346/.479 slash line allowed. Harper has been his usual MVP-caliber self since returning from Tommy John surgery in May, while Marsh (.869 OPS against righties) offers big upside with the platoon advantage while allowing you to save salary. Schwarber still carries a ton of power potential, especially against righties, while Turner has shown signs of life recently after a slow start in Philly.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Josh Lowe ($4,900)

Brandon Lowe ($4,700)

Luke Raley ($3,400)

Red Sox righty Tanner Houck has an even more pronounced platoon split this season, with a 275-point gap in OPS allowed between right-handed (.575) and left-handed hitters (.800). No one takes advantage of platoon splits like the Rays, who figure to throw out a bevy of hot lefty bats on Sunday afternoon. The switch-hitting Franco (1.079 OPS over his last 10) will likely bat toward the top of the order, while Lowe (.913 OPS against righties) and Raley (1.077) have worn out righties all year long. In a run-happy environment at Fenway Park, I expect the Rays to bust out the bats today.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Luis Robert ($5,200)

Eloy Jimenez ($4,700)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,700)

Jake Burger ($3,300)

If you’re hoping to ball on a budget, look further than Chicago, where a White Sox lineup heavy on right-handed hitters will look to tee off on Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd and his .299/.346/.479 line against righties. All four of these righty sluggers have excelled against southpaws this year, especially Burger (1.096 OPS) and Robert (1.187), and with Boyd allowing 17 runs in just 23.2 innings last month, they should put up big numbers without costing you a ton of salary.