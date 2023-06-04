 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 4

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 4.

By Chris Landers
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at loanDepot park on May 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It’s a sketchy pitching slate across the Majors on Sunday, with a handful of aces — Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Joe Ryan — and then a slew of question marks. There’s plenty of potential, from the Millers (Bobby and Bryce) and Taj Bradley going up against three of the game’s best offenses to Triston McKenzie making his season debut, but there’s also a lot of risk and very few known quantities. So who should you start for your fantasy baseball teams? Who might be available to stream off the waiver wire? Our daily starting pitching rankings have the answers.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 4

Pitchers to stream

Michael Soroka, Atlanta Braves — Soroka stumbled a bit in his season debut last weekend, but considering how long it had been since he’d toed a Major League mound, we’re willing to spot him a rusty start. (It’s also worth noting that three of his four earned runs came on one bad pitch that wound up over the fence.) His sinker was in vintage form, and it should be good enough to navigate an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that’s come back to Earth a bit in recent weeks.

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Admittedly there’s some risk here, but Canning has had great feel for his complete array of breaking balls in his last two starts, racking up 14 Ks to just three earned runs over 13 innings. The Houston Astros are a tall order, but if he again is commanding his slider and changeup, he could come through.

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics — Blackburn is also coming off his 2023 debut, allowing just one run over four innings while striking out six against the fearsome Braves. The assignment on Saturday is much easier, as the Miami Marlins have struggled against right-handed pitching all year, and Blackburn should produce five or six solid innings now that he’s fully stretched out.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, June 4.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/4

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Sandy Alcantara vs. Athletics
2 Joe Ryan vs. Guardians
3 Zac Gallen vs. Braves
4 Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners
5 Michael Kopech vs. Tigers
Strong plays
6 Miles Mikolas @ Pirates
7 Marcus Stroman @ Padres
8 Bobby Miller vs. Yankees
9 Taj Bradley @ Red Sox
10 Bryce Miller @ Rangers
11 Triston McKenzie @ Twins
12 Tyler Wells @ Giants
13 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Orioles
Questionable
14 Kodai Senga vs. Blue Jays
15 Griffin Canning @ Astros
16 JP France vs. Angels
17 Michael Soroka @ Diamondbacks
18 Paul Blackburn @ Marlins
19 Yusei Kikuchi @ Mets
20 Brady Singer vs. Rockies
21 Ben Lively vs. Brewers
Don't do it
22 Kyle Freeland @ Royals
23 Trevor Williams vs. Phillies
24 Domingo German @ Dodgers
25 Adrian Houser @ Reds
26 Ryan Weathers vs. Cubs
27 Matthew Boyd @ White Sox
28 Tanner Houck vs. Rays
29 Rich Hill vs. Cardinals
30 Ranger Suarez @ Nationals

