Pick on the Total for Cardinals-Pirates on June 4

The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in unfamiliar territory, in last place in the National League Central and will look to make up ground in the division race on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis Cardinals (-150, 9) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas to continue his run of good starts, entering Sunday having allowed three runs or fewer in nine straight starts and has posted a 1.62 ERA across his last seven starts.

Mikolas gets to face a Pirates offense that is in anything but peak form, coming off of a month of May in which the team had the fewest home runs and worst on-base plus slugging in the National League, scoring four runs or fewer in 22 of their last 28 games entering the weekend.

The Pirates will look for a bounce back start for Rich Hill, who allowed a combined 11 runs in his previous two starts after posting a respectable 3.80 ERA through his first nine starts of the season prior to the two rough outings.

Hill gets to face a Cardinals lineup that has had a tough time scoring away from home, posting 5.5 runs per game in St. Louis compared to 4.1 runs per game on the road entering the weekend.

Entering the weekend, the Cardinals had scored four runs or fewer in seven of their last eight games with the team being reliant on home runs, belting the fourth-most home runs in the league in May, but also ranking 19th in batting average in that span.

The Pirates bullpen is second in the National League in both ERA and home runs allowed per nine innings and keep Sunday’s series finale a low scoring affair.

The Play: Cardinals vs. Pirates Under 9