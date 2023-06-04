 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat on Sunday vs. the Nuggets in Game 2?

The Heat SG has a hand injury. We break down and update you on his status for Sunday’s game vs. Denver.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat looks on during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 3, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will play Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals Sunday, with Denver looking to go up 2-0 in the series. The status of Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is something everyone has their eyes on, especially those who believe the Heat can come back in this series. Here’s the latest on Herro ahead of Game 2.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Herro is officially listed as out for Sunday’s contest, but there’s a possibility he could still be upgraded ahead of the game. Game 3 was reported as Herro’s target to return to the court, and that still looks to be the most likely spot where he does come back.

With Herro out, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson will continue to get solid minutes in the backcourt. Strus is hoping to bounce back after going 0-10 from the floor in Game 1, while Robinson went just 1-6.

