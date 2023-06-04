Is Caleb Martin playing for the Heat on Sunday vs. the Nuggets in Game 2?

The Miami Heat will hope to bounce back from a loss in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals when they meet the Denver Nuggets Sunday evening in Game 2. The Heat are dealing with a new injury concern, as Caleb Martin didn’t practice Saturday due to an illness. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Sunday’s game.

Caleb Martin injury updates

Martin is officially listed as questionable, which is a standard injury designation for Heat players even if there’s a good chance he plays. Since this is an illness and not a physical injury, there’s more the Heat can do in terms of treatment to get Martin ready to play.

If Martin is unable to play or limited, Haywood Highsmith would see an increase in minutes. Martin is looking to bounce back after going just 1-7 from the floor in Game 1 for three points.