Collin Morikawa withdraws from Memorial Tournament while in contention on Sunday

It would have been a steep climb for Collin Morikawa to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament, as he entered Sunday’s final round just two shots back of the -6 leaders in Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky. There was also the issue of five guys including Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark at -5.

But Morikawa will instead cash a minimum paycheck at the PGA TOUR elevated event this weekend, as he has withdrawn due to back spasms ahead of his scheduled 12:55 p.m. tee time.

With the U.S. Open coming to Morikawa’s native California at Los Angeles Country Club in just 11 days, let’s hope he’s just taking the cautious route and this isn’t something more serious like what has sidelined Will Zalatoris for most of this season.

Morikawa is currently +2000 to win the 2023 U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, and would be three-quarters of the way to a career grand slam with a victory.

A win at the Memorial would have been worth $3.6 million today, and a finish around T9 where he was scheduled to start today is likely worth a bit north of $500,000. Instead Morikawa will get the last-place spot in the weekend field of 66, and take home a smidge under $43,000.