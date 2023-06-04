 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2

Here’s a look at 2023 Finals MVP odds after Game 2.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Finals - Game Two
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets during the second half in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 04, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Mark J. Terrill - Pool/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have leveled the 2023 NBA Finals at 1-1 after a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 Sunday. Gabe Vincent was the leading scorer for Miami with 23 points, but the real story was Miami’s three-point shooting. The Heat went 17-35 from deep and Jimmy Butler made enough plays late to seal the win.

Here’s a look at the updated Finals MVP odds after Game 2 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big riser from Game 1 to Game 2 is Bam Adebayo, who made several key plays late as well en route to 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Adebayo is now +500 to win Finals MVP after being priced at +4000 after Game 1.

Nikola Jokic, who went for 41 points in the Game 2 loss, has dropped back from his -300 price point to -230. He’s still the favorite but the Heat leveling the series has put the result in some doubt as the series shifts to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.

