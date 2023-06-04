Finals MVP odds after Nuggets vs. Heat Game 2

The Miami Heat have leveled the 2023 NBA Finals at 1-1 after a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 Sunday. Gabe Vincent was the leading scorer for Miami with 23 points, but the real story was Miami’s three-point shooting. The Heat went 17-35 from deep and Jimmy Butler made enough plays late to seal the win.

Here’s a look at the updated Finals MVP odds after Game 2 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big riser from Game 1 to Game 2 is Bam Adebayo, who made several key plays late as well en route to 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Adebayo is now +500 to win Finals MVP after being priced at +4000 after Game 1.

Nikola Jokic, who went for 41 points in the Game 2 loss, has dropped back from his -300 price point to -230. He’s still the favorite but the Heat leveling the series has put the result in some doubt as the series shifts to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.