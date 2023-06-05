How to watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

The puck drop for Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final is set for Monday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Vegas Golden Knights took Game 1 at home and won 5-2 over the Florida Panthers. Through two periods, the game was tied however before the Knights turned it on in the third period.

The Panthers were 2-1 in the opening game of the series before this game. It’s a tough loss, but it was a lot closer than the scoreboard showed. The Panthers outshot the Knights in Game 1. Their leading scorer in Matthew Tkachuk had some struggles in Game 1 and picked up a big penalty which was a four minute penalty for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct.

It was a great series opening win for the Golden Knights. Their leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault scored the first goal for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill was stellar for Vegas and may have made the save of the series at the beginning of the second period. The Golden Knights looked like the better team in Game 1, but let the Panthers hang around a bit longer than expected.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Monday, June 5

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.