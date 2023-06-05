Betting odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the Cup Final 1-0 after a 5-2 win in Game 1 over the weekend. Here we’ll go over the odds for Game 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 odds

Puck line: FLA +1.5 (-210), VGK -1.5 (+180)

Over/Under: O5.5 -120, U5.5 +100

Moneyline: FLA +120, VGK -140

Based on the odds for Game 2, the books think this will be a close contest but high scoring looking at how back and forth Game 1 went. The Panthers and Golden Knights entered the third period in Game 1 tied 2-2. Vegas would go on to score three unanswered goals in the third and go on to win. So for 2⁄ 3 of the game, the Panthers and Golden Knights were about even.

Game 1 was also the worst Sergei Bobrovsky has looked in net since the first round vs. the Bruins. Bob allowed four goals on 33 shots in the loss. Vegas at -1.5 doesn’t feel like the worst play given the odds. All it takes is a close game and another empty-net goal to get there. We saw that happen with the Knights up 4-2. Even if it were a three-goal lead, Florida has to push and pull Bob. It’s the Cup.

As for the over/under, the goal total is being bet up and we should see the line move to 6.0 goals at some point today since it’s -120. If that’s the case, maybe we look at the under. But the pace of play in Game 1 and the goal situation makes it feel like plenty of goals will be scored again.