Betting odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Golden Knights.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Florida Panthers in game one of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.&nbsp; Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the Cup Final 1-0 after a 5-2 win in Game 1 over the weekend. Here we’ll go over the odds for Game 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 odds

Puck line: FLA +1.5 (-210), VGK -1.5 (+180)
Over/Under: O5.5 -120, U5.5 +100
Moneyline: FLA +120, VGK -140

Based on the odds for Game 2, the books think this will be a close contest but high scoring looking at how back and forth Game 1 went. The Panthers and Golden Knights entered the third period in Game 1 tied 2-2. Vegas would go on to score three unanswered goals in the third and go on to win. So for 23 of the game, the Panthers and Golden Knights were about even.

Game 1 was also the worst Sergei Bobrovsky has looked in net since the first round vs. the Bruins. Bob allowed four goals on 33 shots in the loss. Vegas at -1.5 doesn’t feel like the worst play given the odds. All it takes is a close game and another empty-net goal to get there. We saw that happen with the Knights up 4-2. Even if it were a three-goal lead, Florida has to push and pull Bob. It’s the Cup.

As for the over/under, the goal total is being bet up and we should see the line move to 6.0 goals at some point today since it’s -120. If that’s the case, maybe we look at the under. But the pace of play in Game 1 and the goal situation makes it feel like plenty of goals will be scored again.

