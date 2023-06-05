How the public is betting Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final is Monday at 8 p.m. ET with the Florida Panthers and Las Vegas Golden Knights facing off. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Stanley Cup Final

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 betting splits

Puck line: VGK -1.5 is getting 78% of the handle and 60% of the bets.

The public is heavy on the Golden Knights to cover the puck line at -1.5 after Game 1. It feels like a situation where it may not be a bad idea to fade the public. The Panthers were tied 2-2 through two periods in the first game. It’s really based on the odds. Vegas is +180 on the puck line and Florida is -210. So not much value in the Panthers in this market. People are banking on the Knights taking care of business again on home ice and an empty-net goal is all we need to get there.

Over/Under: 81% of the handle and 78% of the bets are on the over of 5.5 goals.

Most of the public is leaning on the over at this point, which is -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That number should shift and could go as high as 6.5 goals depending on how the money keeps coming in. If it were to go to 6.5, that’s a tougher sell on the over. One goal from Game 1 was an empty-netter and 4-2 doesn’t get us there. So while the line is at 5.5 goals, there’s value in the over.

Moneyline: 64% of the handle and 52% of the bets are on the Panthers at +120.

Florida is getting more of the love on the moneyline to tie the series 1-1. The Panthers were in it for most of Game 1 before things fell apart in the third period. Florida hasn’t trailed 2-0 in a series all postseason. The Panthers also entered the Cup Final 5-1 in the first two games of a series while on the road.