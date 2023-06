Opening odds for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open will tee off from the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, June 8 and run through Sunday, June 11. This marks the last PGA TOUR event before next week’s U.S. Open in Los Angeles.

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will go for the three-peat after winning the event in both 2019 and 2022 (the event was cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021). McIlroy had a good showing at last week’s Memorial Tournament and notched a top 10 finish.

Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young also join the field. McIlroy is the favorite to win at +450, with Hatton following at +1100 and Burns coming in at +1200. McIlroy also holds the tournament score record at 258, which he set in 2019.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, which tees off Thursday, June 8: