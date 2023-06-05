Who won last year’s RBC Canadian Open?

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will be held at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11. Rory McIlroy has won each of the last two RBC Canadian Opens, in 2019 and 2022 (the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to COVID).

He will go for the first-ever three-peat in tournament history this year, and is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +450. Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton also join the field. Hatton comes in at +1100 with Burns following at +1200.

Rory shot a 261 last year, and holds the tournament record for best aggregate score at 258 which he set in 2019. He beat Tony Finau by two strokes in 2022, and beat Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson by seven strokes back in 2019.

The last golfer to win the same tournament three times in a row on the PGA TOUR was Steve Stricker, who won the John Deere Classic every year from 2009 to 2011.