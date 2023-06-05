French Open 2023: Men’s fourth round schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The fourth round of the 2023 French Open continues on Monday, June 5th. There will be plenty of singles action for the men’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin to play at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel.

Monday's fourth round schedule

6:30 a.m. ET

#6 Holger Rune vs. #23 Francisco Cerundolo

Nicolas Jarry vs. #4 Casper Ruud

10:00 a.m. ET

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. #27 Yoshuhut Nishioka

2:15 p.m. ET

#28 Grigor Dimitrov vs. #22 Alexander Zverev

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the fourth-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

Carlos Alcaraz still has the best odds to win the 2023 French Open at +135. From Monday’s action, Rune has +750 to win, which is the third-best odds.