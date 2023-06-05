 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

French Open 2023: Women’s fourth round schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

We have everything you need to know for the women’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves against Xinyu Wang of People’s Republic of China during the Women’s Singles Third Round Match on Day Seven of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will wrap up on Monday, June 5 with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will continue up until 1 p.m. ET.

The favorite to win the women’s 2023 French Open will be in action on Monday. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is installed with -190 odds as she looks to capture her second French Open title in a row.

Monday, June 5th schedule

5 a.m. ET

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia
Bernarda Pera vs. #7 Ons Jabeur

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko
Anna Karolina Scmiedlova vs. #6 Coco Gauff

Odds

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for these fourth round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

More From DraftKings Nation