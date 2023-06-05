French Open 2023: Women’s fourth round schedule, bracket, scores for Monday

The round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will wrap up on Monday, June 5 with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will continue up until 1 p.m. ET.

The favorite to win the women’s 2023 French Open will be in action on Monday. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is installed with -190 odds as she looks to capture her second French Open title in a row.

Monday, June 5th schedule

5 a.m. ET

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Bernarda Pera vs. #7 Ons Jabeur

8:30 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Anna Karolina Scmiedlova vs. #6 Coco Gauff

Odds

French Open Odds

