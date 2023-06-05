Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 11 of 2023 MLB season

We have made it through another week of the fantasy baseball season. Whether you are setting daily lineups or locking in weekly, there is never a bad time to see if there are any shake-ups you should make to your roster. With that in mind, here are four players that you should cut ties with and send to waivers for Week 11 of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Players to drop, week of June 4

Michael Harris, OF, Atlanta Braves

Listen, I get it. You probably dropped pretty solid draft capital on Harris. If you would feel better trading him, feel free to try, but 11 weeks into the season, draft capital doesn’t matter much. Harris is hitting just .172 and is likely only in the lineup due to his defensive prowess in center. Sure, he missed time earlier with an injury, but he still only has 34 fantasy points on the year.

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

If your league has custom settings that highly reward home runs, then you can hold onto Tellez. In other circumstances, don’t let his deep flies persuade you. He is hitting .243 on the year but a measly .136 this past week. Tellez’s one fantasy point this week should have him heading to waivers, and if he turns it around, he will be there to scoop back up.

Lance Lynn, SP, Chicago White Sox

When Lynn has been good this season, he has been really good. He has a high strikeout rate and will benefit your fantasy baseball team if he can keep his opponents off the scoreboard. Unfortunately, he is inconsistent with his ability to do that, which is where it becomes tough to roster him. Lynn had three straight starts with at least 15 fantasy points, but they are bookended by -8 and -12.

DJ LeMahieu, 3B/2B/1B, New York Yankees

LeMahieu’s biggest addition to your lineup is his positional versatility around the infield. He has theoretical merit serving as depth, but if you are looking for a starter, you need to look elsewhere. LaMahieu is hitting just .136 over the last week and has added just one point in standard scoring leagues. If you can spare the versatility, there are more productive options out there.