French Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6

The French Open continues into the quarterfinals in the men’s singles draw on Tuesday, June 6. With just eight players remaining who are vying for the title, the excitement is ramping up at Roland-Garros.

No. 3 Novak Djokovic will take the court as he attempts to capture his third title in Paris, and will face No. 11 Karen Khachanov. No. 1 overall Carlos Alcaraz is going for his first French Open and faces No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday. The games will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel, which is available through Fubo TV. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial period.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

8:00 a.m. ET: Novak Djokovic (-1100) vs. Karen Khachanov (+700)

2:30 p.m. ET: Carlos Alcaraz (-450) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+350)