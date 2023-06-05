French Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6

The French Open continues into the quarterfinals in the women’s singles draw on Tuesday, June 6. With just eight players remaining who are vying for the title, the excitement is ramping up at Roland-Garros.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is the only seeded player on Tuesday’s slate, and will face Elina Svitolina. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Karolina Muchova as well. No. 1 Iga Swiatke will not play her quarterfinal match until Wednesday.

The games will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel, which is available through Fubo TV. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial period for those who are not interested in buying the full service.

Below is a rundown of Tuesday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

5:00 a.m. ET: Aryna Sabalenka (-450) vs. Elina Svitolina (+340)

6:30 a.m. ET: Karolina Muchova (-180) vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (+145)