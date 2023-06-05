MLB injury report for Monday, June 5

Maybe it’s just because teams are always looking to give extra rest in a day game after a night game, but it was a jam-packed Sunday for injury news around MLB — highlighted by late health issues to both Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes. Our daily injury report is here to keep you up to date on all the latest regarding baseball’s biggest stars.

MLB injury report: Monday, June 5

Aaron Judge (foot)/Nestor Cortes (shoulder), New York Yankees — Just when it seemed like the Yankees’ health issues were (mostly) a thing of the past, the injury bug has reared its head again in L.A. Judge was absent from the team’s lineup yesterday after banging his foot into the outfield wall while making a sensational catch on Saturday. Luckily, it seems like the Yankees were just exercising an abundance of caution with their captain, and he could be back as soon as Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

The news wasn’t so good for Cortes, however. The lefty has apparently been feeling some shoulder discomfort in between starts, and it became enough of a concern that the team has decided to place him on the 10-day IL. Cortes is headed for an MRI early this week, but Aaron Boone did mention that the team doesn’t think there’s anything structurally wrong and hopes to have his starter back after just a turn through the rotation or two.

Wander Franco (hamstring)/Brandon Lowe (back)/Jose Siri (shoulder), Tampa Bay Rays — Injuries are starting to pile up for the Rays after their dream start to this season. Franco, who’s been red hot lately, was held out of the lineup for the second day in a row due to tightness in his hamstring. While that sounds ominous, the team doesn’t seem too concerned for now:

Kevin Cash on Wander Franco, who said he felt the hamstring in the box in the 7th inning of Game 1: “Very encouraged the way he came in today. Just want to be smart. We’ll have him available. But if we can buy an extra day, I don't think it would hurt. He really wants to play.” — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) June 4, 2023

Lowe is a bit more of a concern. The second baseman saw his 2022 season waylaid by back issues, and it appears they may have returned; Kevin Cash told reporters that Lowe was scratched Sunday after his “back locked up”. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or even if it’s related to what went wrong last year, but obviously it’s not great news. (Siri also missed Sunday’s game with shoulder soreness that popped up during Saturday’s doubleheader, but he was available off the bench and should be back in the lineup soon.)

Anthony Rendon (groin), Los Angeles Angels — Rendon has been trending toward a return for the last week or so, and it appears the day is nigh:

Anthony Rendon could return Tuesday. Wednesday might be more likely. But almost certainly one of those two days, Nevin said. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) June 4, 2023

The third baseman won’t need a rehab assignment after missing three weeks with a groin strain. He was batting a solid .301/.415/.369 before going on the shelf.

Joc Pederson (hand)/Thairo Estrada (wrist)/Mike Yastrzemski (side)/Michael Conforto (heel), San Francisco Giants — A whole raft of injury news for San Fran — particularly in the outfield — some good and some not so much. The former: Both Pederson (who’s been out on a rehab assignment at Triple-A this weekend) and Estrada (placed on the IL a week and a half ago with a wrist sprain) are set to return on Tuesday, just in time for the team’s series at Coors Field.

The latter: Conforto missed his fourth straight game Sunday with a bruised heel, while Yastrzemski was held out with soreness in his side. The team didn’t initially concerned with Conforto, but we’re now at the point where if he continues to miss games he could need an IL stint if only to free up the roster spot. Yaz also seems likely to land on the injured list, as he’s apparently been dealing with side tightness for days now and that’s not something that’s typically easy to play through.

Alex Wood (back)/Ross Stripling (back), San Francisco Giants — But wait, there’s more! The Giants are also juggling injuries in the rotation, although Stripling appears to be nearing a return to action:

Ross Stripling had a cortisone shot for his SI joint after he went on the IL and it’s helped. He’s also made some tweaks to his delivery on the IL and is standing even straighter - more where he was before. He thinks it is making a difference. Could be facing hitters soon. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 4, 2023

San Francisco will have to be without Wood for the second time this season, though, as the lefty was placed on the IL on Sunday afternoon with a strain of his lower back. It doesn’t sound too serious, and the pitcher told reporters that he’s hoping to miss just the minimum 15 days.

Carlos Correa (foot)/Byron Buxton (ribs)/Royce Lewis (head), Minnesota Twins — The Twins continue to have a hard time getting healthy, as both Correa and Buxton were held out yet again with plantar fasciitis and rib soreness, respectively. Minnesota insists that both players are day to day and IL stints won’t be needed — Rocco Baldelli told the media he’s “optimistic” they’ll be back in the lineup on Tuesday — but we’re still a little skeptical.

Lewis was forced to exit Sunday’s game early after a truly frightening collision at first base:

Oh my god.



Royce Lewis just flipped over the first baseman and landed VERY badly.



pic.twitter.com/1W3DpVqnnD — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 4, 2023

Miraculously, the third baseman — who came back from his second ACL tear last week — isn’t in concussion protocol or anything and is just (well, “just”) dealing with some abrasions. He may need a day or two off but is expected to return soon.

Luis Urias (hamstring)/Willy Adames (concussion)/Eric Lauer (shoulder), Milwaukee Brewers — A bunch of positive updates on the health front for a Milwaukee team that could desperately use some right about now.

Urias, out since the first week of the year with a severe hamstring strain, is finally set to make his return to the team on Thursday, presumably as the starting third baseman. The infielder has been a sneakily solid contributor for the Brew Crew, with 39 homers, six steals and a 111 OPS+ across the last two season. His middle infield partner, Adames, started a rehab assignment over the weekend and is slated to play two more games at Triple-A before being activated on Thursday. Finally, Lauer — who landed on the IL in late May with tightness in his throwing shoulder — is already set to head out on a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger (knee), Chicago Cubs — Bellinger is making great progress, running the bases and taking batting practice over the weekend, but the outfielder threw a little cold water on a return this week:

Cody Bellinger feels like he’s made some good strides the past few days in his running/agility work. Still undecided if a rehab assignment will be necessary, but he did think a return on this road trip is “probably too aggressive.” — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 4, 2023

The Cubs will kick off a homestand next Tuesday, and Bellinger should be back at some point around then — at which point he’ll hope to continue his big bounce-back season.

Hunter Greene (hip), Cincinnati Reds — Greene was initially scheduled to pitch Monday against Milwaukee, but some hip stiffness has caused the team to push his turn in the rotation back a few days. Cincy doesn’t seem too concerned about it as a long-term issue, and hopefully it isn’t, as the hard-throwing righty has been cooking of late — with a 2.37 ERA and a whopping 29 strikeouts in 19 innings over his last four starts. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Reds have called up top prospect Andrew Abbott to start in Greene’s place, and there’s lots of reason to be excited about the young lefty.

Gunnar Henderson (back), Baltimore Orioles — There was obvious concern when Henderson left Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with back discomfort, but it looks like the young infielder has avoided a long-term injury. “We are confident [it’s not an IL situation,” manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. “He is definitely trending better than last night.” With an off day on Monday, Henderson could be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Brewers.