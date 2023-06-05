MLB lineups for Monday, June 5: Wander Franco returns to lineup for Rays

It’s a relatively light Monday slate, with just eight games on tap as half the league travels after wrapping up weekend series. The cupboard is still far from empty, though, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox wrap up what’s been a wild series so far, the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays square off in a battle of AL contenders and top prospect Andrew Abbott makes his first Major League start for the Cincinnati Reds. As always, our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s in and who’s out so you can set your DFS and fantasy squads with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, June 5

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m. ET

Wander Franco is back after battling hamstring tightness over the weekend, while Vidal Brujan has been called up with Brandon Lowe needing an IL stint for his balky back. Those two will handle short and second, respectively, with Yandy Diaz serving as the DH, Josh Lowe in right and Luke Raley in left.

Rob Refsnyder will lead off with a lefty on the mound as Justin Turner spells Triston Casas at first, Masataka Yoshida drops to fifth in the lineup and Enrique Hernandez gets a rare start in center over the slumping Jarren Duran.

Today’s lineup for Rays @ Red Sox:



1. Refsnyder LF

2. Verdugo RF

3. Turner 1B

4. Devers 3B

5. Yoshida DH

6. Hernández CF ( )

7. Reyes SS

8. Wong C

9. Arroyo 2B



Brayan Bello gets the start. 4:05 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/mnQpFrSMh3 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) June 5, 2023

Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

Royals TBA

Jorge Soler gets a day off to rest his sore thumb, with Garrett Cooper serving as the DH, Jesus Sanchez in right and Jonathan Davis in center.

Marlins lineup for game 1 vs KC



- No Soler who’s dealing w a sore thumb

- Arraez leading off

- Davis in center pic.twitter.com/OjFzH3iDWC — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) June 5, 2023

Oakland Athletics vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Tommy Edman will start in center and lead off with Luken Baker drawing another start at DH, Jordan Walker in right and Oscar Mercado in left.

Making our first ever trip to Globe Life Field.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/ZQFRgGA6UI — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 5, 2023

Rangers TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET

TBA