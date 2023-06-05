Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, June 5

With just eight games on the MLB slate on Monday, June 5, it’s no surprise that there’s slim pickings when it comes to starting pitching options. But in addition to two big names (Shane McClanahan, Aaron Nola) atop the marquee, there are plenty of intriguing streaming options for your fantasy baseball teams if you know where to look. Our daily starting pitching rankings will break down every matchup and tell you who to start and who to sit.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, June 5

Pitchers to stream

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett introduced a cutter to his repertoire last month, and the lefty has been on a tear ever since, with a 1.66 ERA, .160 batting average against and 26 strikeouts across his last four starts (21.2 innings). Now he gets a start in his pitcher-friendly home park against a Kansas City Royals bunch that ranks just 25th in baseball in team OPS on the season, which is about as sure a thing as any you’ll find on the waiver wire all year.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Far be it from me to recommend any part of the A’s historically bad pitching staff, but Sears has shown real signs of promise — a chase rate in the 78th percentile and whiff and K rates around league average — while putting up solid results recently, with a 2.42 ERA across his last four starts. The floor here is still pretty low, but Sears’ matchup on Monday features a Pittsburgh Pirates team that’s cooled off dramatically over the last month (88 wRC+, 24th in baseball).

Mike Mayers, Kansas City Royals — Mayers has come out of nowhere for K.C. of late, with just one run allowed on eight hits and 11 strikeouts in 10.2 innings over his last two outings (one starting, one as the bulk man after an opener). No one’s been able to figure out the righty’s slider yet, as he’s throwing the pitch 31.9% of the time and producing a 41.2% whiff rate. A Marlins lineup in the bottom third of the league in OPS against righties doesn’t figure to break that trend.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitching rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, June 5.