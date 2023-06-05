Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, June 5

Monday always presents a challenge for DFS players looking to set their lineups, and June 5 is no exception, with eight games total on the MLB schedule today — and just seven on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, getting underway at 6:40 p.m. ET. With limited options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, June 5

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Corey Seager ($5,900)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,800)

Jonah Heim ($4,800)

Travis Jankowski ($3,200)

Adam Wainwright has had a bear of a time since returning from the IL last month, with a 6.15 ERA through his first five starts — and a whopping .400/.443/.691 line allowed to left-handed hitters. That’s a juicy proposition facing a Texas Rangers lineup that put up a whopping 30 runs over the weekend and features a number of dangerous lefties. Seager (1.019 OPS over his last 10, including a homer yesterday) and Lowe are the headliners, but Heim also went yard yesterday, while Jankowski — recently returned from the IL and hitting .301/.376/.410 this year — offers upside on a budget with the platoon advantage.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

Trea Turner ($5,100)

Nick Castellanos ($4,600)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,500)

Drew Ellis ($2,000)

Wentz has struggled even more than Waino has so far this year, with a 7.28 ERA, and again platoon splits have been a big reason why. The Tigers lefty is allowing a .327/.373/.564 line against righties this season, so let’s stack some Phillies righties on Monday night. Turner has struggled in his Philly debut, but he’s still one of the game’s brightest stars, while Castellanos (1.162 OPS over his last 10) and Realmuto both homered in Sunday’s win over the Washington Nationals. Ellis, recently promoted with the injury to Alec Bohm last week, did them one better: He went yard twice, and has a chance to provide big value with the platoon advantage and a minimum salary.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics

Andrew McCutchen ($4,500)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,100)

Rodolfo Castro ($3,500)

Connor Joe ($3,300)

If you’re looking to ball on a budget tonight, look no further than Pittsburgh, where a Pirates team that’s been sneaky-solid against left-handed pitching this year gets to face struggling Oakland southpaw JP Sears. Sears is allowing a .492 slugging percentage against righty hitters this year — which bodes well for Joe (1.033 OPS against lefties) and Castro (1.142). Hayes has been heating up recently, including three hits yesterday, while McCutchen has been great all year atop Pittsburgh’s lineup.