Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 11 of 2023 MLB season

Chris Landers goes over their top pitchers to stream in fantasy baseball for this week.

By Chris Landers
Braxton Garrett of the Miami Marlins pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 31, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The starting pitching picture has been topsy-turvy all season long, with injuries and this new run-happy environment turning plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire, highlighted by some juicy two-start schedules.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 11

Pitchers to stream

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Garrett introduced a cutter to his repertoire last month, and the lefty has been on a tear ever since, with a 1.66 ERA, .160 batting average against and 26 strikeouts across his last four starts (21.2 innings). Now he gets a two-start week featuring friendly matchups at home against the Kansas City Royals and on the road against the Chicago White Sox, both of which provide plenty of strikeout upside and a chance at a quality start.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — Far be it from me to recommend any part of the A’s historically bad pitching staff, but Sears has shown real signs of promise — a chase rate in the 78th percentile and whiff and K rates around league average — while putting up solid results recently, with a 2.42 ERA across his last four starts. The floor here is still pretty low, but Sears’ two starts this week come against pretty soft competition: a Pittsburgh Pirates team that’s cooled off dramatically over the last month (88 wRC+, 24th in baseball) and a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s the league’s worst against left-handed pitching.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — You know what you’ll get with Gibson: not too many strikeouts, a kitchen-sink approach led by a dynamite slider (44.7% whiff rate) and a chance to nab a quality start (he’s worked at least six innings in four of his last six starts). The matchups are awfully friendly this week, with a trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Tuesday followed by a weekend date with the Royals, and both of them carry a very good chance of notching a win behind Baltimore’s solid offense and bullpen.

