Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 11 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially more than two months into the 2023 fantasy baseball season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire, with a heavy emphasis on hitters who will get to play at Coors Field this week.

LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B/OF, San Francisco Giants — Wade has very quietly established himself as one of baseball’s on-base kings over the past couple of years, and this year is no exception, with a .277/.416/.474 line in 56 games so far. He’s consistently leading off for the Giants against right-handed pitching, and San Francisco will face six righties this week — including three in a mid-week series at the hitter’s paradise known as Coors Field. He should feast at altitude, and a weekend set back home against the Chicago Cubs (including shaky righties Jameson Taillon and Hayden Wesneski) isn’t bad either.

Ha-Seong Kim, 2B/3B/SS, San Diego Padres — You’ll notice a theme developing in this piece, namely: always stream whoever’s lucky enough to be hitting at Coors Field in a given week. After the Giants wrap up their set, the Padres will be coming to Colorado, putting Kim in a great spot. The infielder has hit .293/.394/.463 with three homers and six steals since May 1, consistently getting run in the leadoff spot against lefties. San Diego is set to face Rockies southpaws Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber this weekend, meaning plenty of at-bats and opportunities to rack up runs.

Nolan Jones, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies — Of course, why settle for streaming a guy who gets one series at Coors Field when you can stream a guy who gets two? The Rockies are home for the whole week, and since getting the call from Triple-A two weeks ago, Jones — a top prospect with the Cleveland Guardians not so long ago — has hit a robust .308/.333/.538 while playing nearly every day. Power (12 homers in just 39 games in the Minors this year), speed (70th-percentile sprint speed) and that sweet mountain air make for a very potent fantasy combo.