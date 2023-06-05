Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Padres on Monday, June 5

The Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a four-game series on Monday, June 5. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will make his third start of the year for Chicago, while San Diego turns to mercurial lefty Blake Snell (1-6, 4.50).

The Padres are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs coming in at +145. The total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Padres picks: Monday, June 5

Injury report

Cubs

Day-to-day: SP Justin Steele (forearm)

Out: RP Nick Burdi (elbow), RP Brad Boxberger (arm), OF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Padres:

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), RP Luis Garcia (elbow), 3B Manny Machado (hand)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Hendricks vs. Blake Snell

Hendricks missed the first two months of the year while rehabbing from a shoulder injury. The righty has recorded just two starts and has pitched 9.1 innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out eight batters.

Snell had a solid May and is fresh off a six-inning, zero-earned run start against the Marlins. He struck out seven batters and walked three.

Over/Under pick

The totals for the first three games of this series were 3, 6, and 8. Let’s keep the trend going on the under here as two pitchers with high ceilings take the mound. The Padres rank in the bottom six in MLB in runs per game.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs have pulled up 2-1 in the series with a win on Sunday, but I think the Padres will be able to even it out tonight. Hendricks has been shaky on the mound since returning from his injury, whereas Snell has been a consistently good option all season.

Pick: Padres