Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Rangers on Monday, June 5

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Texas Rangers in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, June 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington. Adam Wainwright (2-1, 6.15 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, while Martin Perez (6-1, 4.43 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

Texas is the -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +115. The total is set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Rangers picks: Monday, June 5

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Ezequiel Duran (ribs)

Cardinals

Out: RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), LF Lars Nootbaar (back), LF Tyler O’Neill (back), CF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Adam Wainwright vs. Martin Perez

Wainwright has just five starts this season, and has not lasted longer than 5.2 innings. He has allowed three or more runs in four of his five starts. Most recently, he conceded three earned runs in five innings to the Royals while striking out six batters.

Perez had a strong April, but his May saw more ups and downs. In his most recent start, he allowed the Tigers six earned runs in just 4.2 innings. He struggled with control, walking four batters and striking out just three.

Over/Under pick

The Rangers will likely light up Wainwright, and Perez has been letting up a decent amount of runs per game throughout May. Both teams rank in the top 10 in MLB runs per game.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals are fresh off of the wrong end of a sweep against the Pirates, while the Rangers just swept the Mariners and have won six series in a row. This Rangers offense is a threat to any pitcher, and Wainwright does not seem up for the task of limiting their firepower. With the Cards’ slump in mind, the Rangers should be able to take this one easily.

Pick: Rangers