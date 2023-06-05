Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Reds on Monday, June 5

The Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) will look to complete a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) on Monday, June 5. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Julio Teheran (1-1, 0.82 ERA) will make his third start of the year for Milwaukee, while Cincy will call up top-100 prospect Andrew Abbott to make his Major League debut.

The Reds are -125 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Brewers +105 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Brewers-Reds picks: Monday, June 5

Injury report

Brewers

Day to day: 2B Andruw Monasterio (head)

Out: 1B Darin Ruf (knee), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), 2B Mike Brousseau (ribs), OF Jesse Winker (neck), SS Willy Adames (concussion), SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP JB Bukauskas (neck), SP Wade Miley (lat), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SS Luis Urias (hamstring), RP Jason Alexander (shoulder), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (elbow)

Reds

Out: OF TJ Friedl (hamstring), OF Wil Myers (abdomen), OF Henry Ramos (hip), RP Derek Law (elbow), RP Casey Legumina (ankle), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Julio Teheran vs. Andrew Abbott

Teheran fell off the map after a solid run with the Atlanta Braves in the 2010s, but the righty has come out of nowhere to revive his career in Milwaukee. He’ll make his third start as a Brewer, and he’s been excellent through the limited sample size in 2023. Over his last two starts, Teheran allowed just one earned run over 11 innings of work; he’s not striking anyone out, but he’s forcing enough weak contact with his sinker and slider to survive.

Abbott is the top pitching prospect in the Reds system — MLB Pipeline’s No. 95 overall — and will make his MLB debut on Monday night. Over 10 starts in AAA and AA this season, Abbott has a 4-0 record and 2.50 ERA, including a whopping 90 strikeouts in just 54 innings pitched.

Over/Under pick

It’s impossible to know what to expect from this pitching matchup, but neither offense has been all that good in 2023. The Brewers rank 25th in runs per game (4.1), and the Reds are 22nd in slugging percentage (.388) this season. Let’s roll with the under.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

There is such a small sample size for both of these starters and as you might imagine, oddsmakers think this could go either way. Let’s go with the team with the better offense, and that goes to the Reds, who rank fifth in on-base percentage (.331) — while the Brewers are 24th in that stat (.307).

Pick: Reds