Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Blue Jays on Monday, June 5

The Houston Astros (35-24) will hit the road for a four-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) starting on Monday, June 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Brandon Bielak (2-2, 3.19 ERA) will look to continue his strong form for Houston, while the Jays hope erstwhile ace Alek Manoah (1-6, 5.46 ERA) can start to turn things around.

Toronto is the -125 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Astros +105 underdogs with the over/under set at 10.

Astros-Blue Jays picks: Monday, June 5

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique)

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jansen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Bielak vs. Alek Manoah

Bielak will make his seventh appearance of the season and sixth start on Monday night after making his season debut in May. The righty allowed two or fewer runs in five of six outings and gave up one run on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins last week.

Manoah is looking to turn these numbers around coming off consecutive fantastic seasons to start his MLB career. Control has been his big issue all year long; in his most recent start, Manoah allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Over/Under pick

This number seems a bit high, especially with how well Bielak has been throwing to this point of the season. It’s tough to know what Manoah is at this point after such a rough start, but he’s clearly better than the numbers suggest and should help keep this total in the single digits.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays have the better offense in this spot, especially with Altuve potentially out of the lineup. Toronto ranks eighth in OPS (.755), while Houston checks in at 21st in that statistic (.714).

Pick: Blue Jays