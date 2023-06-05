Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Phillies on Monday, June 5

The Detroit Tigers (26-31) and Philadelphia Phillies (27-32) will start up a three-game set on Monday, June 5. This matchup will get started at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28 ERA) will get the ball for Detroit, while Philly turns to ace Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.70).

The Phillies are -240 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Tigers +200 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Tigers-Phillies picks: Monday, June 5

Injury report

Tigers

Out: OF Riley Greene (leg), SP Alex Faedo (finger), SP Eduardo Rodriguez (finger), OF Matt Vierling (back), SP Spencer Turnbull (neck), OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder), RP Trey Wingenter (shoulder), SP Matt Manning (foot), OF Austin Meadows (undisclosed), SP Beau Brieske (elbow), RP Freddy Pacheco (elbow), SP Tarik Skubal (elbow), SP Casey Mize (elbow)

Phillies

Out: 3B Alec Bohm (hamstring), RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Joey Wentz vs. Aaron Nola

Wentz has had a rough second season in MLB through his first 11 starts of 2023. He’s allowed five or more runs in five appearances, though he allowed just one run in his last start. However, that came with seven hits in just 4.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Nola is in his ninth season with the Phillies and has seen his fair share of struggles as well. He goes fairly deep into games, with four starts that reached at least seven innings, but he also allowed at least four earned runs in four of six starts in May.

Over/Under pick

The Phillies should be able to put a decent dent into this total, but this is still an offense that ranks 23rd in runs per game (4.3) and the Tigers are really not hitting the ball well. Detroit is 28th in runs per game (3.6) and scored just three runs in its three-game weekend set with the Chicago White Sox.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The payout is going to be small, but Wentz has had all sorts of troubles on the mound this season. Nola hasn’t put together many consistent starts over the last couple months either, but he’s the far more reliable starter in this matchup.

Pick: Phillies