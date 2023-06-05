How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 5

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

The march to Money in the Bank continues on tonight’s episode of Raw and we’re in for another busy show. We’ll have more qualifying matches set for this evening’s show and the top title will be on the line.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend the brand new title for the very first time tonight when going one-on-one with Damian Priest. In last week’s main event, the “Visionary” teamed up with his Night of Champions opponent AJ Styles to defeat Priest and Finn Balor of the Judgement Day in tag team action. Fast forward a few days to Friday, where the champ took to Twitter to issue an open challenge for his title. Almost immediately, Priest responded by taking up the offer, making this title showdown official.

The Miz will host another episode of “MizTV” tonight and his guest will be Cody Rhodes. Last Monday, Rhodes took to the mic to talk about his match against Brock Lesnar at NOC and him passing out to the Kimura Lock. The “American Nightmare” declared that Lesnar is afraid of him and with their feud tied at 1-1, he issued a challenge to the “Beast” for one final match. We’ll see if we get more details about this proposed rubber match tonight.

We’ll have two more women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matchups tonight as Becky Lynch will face Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark will face Natalya. After unveiling their alliance at NOC, Stark and Trish Stratus solidified it by attacking Lynch 2-on-1 during last week’s show. We’ll see if Stark and Lynch can punch their tickets for the ladder match and carry their feud into MITB.

Also on the show, we’ll see how the burgeoning feud between Imperium and Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn escalates as a WWE tag title match is most likely on the horizon. We’ll also most likely hear from new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler after the captured the belts in a fatal four-way match last week.