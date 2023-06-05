French Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in women’s draw

The 2023 French Open has opened the second week and the field is narrowing down at Roland Garros. The Round of 16 wraps up on Monday, after which we’ll have the final eight women set for the quarterfinals. The French Open quarterfinals will air exclusively on Tennis Channel and be available for live stream at tennischannel.com.

#2 seed Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the quarterfinals and it’s a strong bet we’ll see #1 seed Iga Świątek joining her. She’s a -5000 favorite to beat unseeded Lesia Tsurenko on Monday at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ve seen a fair amount of upsets otherwise, with three unseeded players already in the quarterfinal bracket. Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will face off, while Elina Svitolina will face Sabalenka.

Świątek is the defending women’s singles champion at Roland Garros and is a favorite to repeat. She’s installed at -190, with Sabalenka following at +350.

The Round of 16 is underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the quarterfinal bracket is settled with the final eight women.

Women’s Draw

Round of 16 results

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 over #28 Elise Mertens

Karolina Muchova won 6-4, 6-3 over Elina Avanesyan

Elina Svitolina won 6-4, 7-6 over #9 Daria Kasatkina

#2 Aryna Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-4 over Sloane Stephens

#7 Ons Jabeur won 6-3, 6-1 over Bernarda Pera

#14 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

#6 Coco Gauff vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Lesia Tsurenko

Quarterfinals matchups

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova — June 6, 5 a.m. ET

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elina Svitolina — June 6, 6:30 a.m. ET

#7 Ons Jabeur vs. TBD — June 7