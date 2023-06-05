French Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in men’s draw

The 2023 French Open has opened the second week and the field is narrowing down at Roland Garros. The Round of 16 has reached its second day and by the end of Monday, we’ll have the final eight men set for the quarterfinals. The French Open quarterfinals will air exclusively on Tennis Channel and be available for live stream at tennischannel.com.

Three of the top five seeds advanced on Sunday and #3 Casper Ruud will look to make it four of the top five advancing after the Round of 16 concludes. 14-time champion Rafael Nadal is not participating in this year’s tournament, but two-time champ Novak Djokovic has advanced. The top seed in the draw, Carlos Alcaraz also advanced, beating $17 Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday.

Alcaraz is currently the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +120 to win the tournament. Djokovic is a close second with +175 odds.

The Round of 16 is underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final eight is settled for the quarterfinal draw.

Men’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#11 Karen Khachanov won 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 over Lorenzo Sonego

#3 Novak Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over Juan Pablo Varillas

#1 Carlos Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over #17 Lorenzo Musetti

#5 Stefanos Tsitsipas won 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 over Sebastian Ofner

#4 Casper Ruud vs. Nicolas Jarry

#6 Holger Rune vs. #23 Francisco Cerundolo

#27 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#22 AlexanderZverev vs. #28 Grigor Dimitrov

Quarterfinal matchups

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. #11 Karen Khachanov — June 6, 8 a.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas — June 6, 2:15 p.m. ET