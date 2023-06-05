Bills agree to terms with veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd

The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd for a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Floyd finished with at least nine sacks over each of his three seasons in LA.

Floyd was a first round selection by the Chicago Bears with the ninth pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent four years in Chicago before landing with the Rams. He will reunite with Von Miller at the linebacker position, and both were on the Super Bowl team in Super Bowl LVI.

Floyd never missed a game over the last five seasons and in his last year with the Rams, he started all 17 regular season contests. He finished with 59 tackles including 10 for loss, which was the second most in his career, with nine sacks.

Buffalo lost linebacker Tremaine Edwards to free agency this offseason as he signed a long-term deal with the Bears.

The Bills have the third-best Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (+600) and Philadelphia Eagles (+650).