U.S. Open Qualifying Updates for June 5

11:01 a.m. ET Wesley Bryan has made just two cuts in 10 starts on the PGA TOUR this year and doesn’t have exempt status, but the 2007 RBC Heritage winner is at -3 and T2 at Pine Tree Golf Club in Boynton Beach, Florida thru 13 holes. There are three spots available in that region.

Marc Leishman of Australia is one of five players in Rockville, Maryland that has made the first turn in the lead at -2. A total of four spots at LACC are available at Woodmont Country Club.

Kevin Chappel and Patrick Rodgers are both T1 as part of five players at -4 with 11 spots available at Brookside Golf & Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.

The U.S. Open will tee off on Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club. Along with the big names in the field who qualified through winning past tournaments or through their rankings, the field will include golfers who participated in the pre-tournament qualifiers.

Any golfer, amateur or professional, with a handicap of 1.4 or below can enter into the U.S. Open qualifiers. Thousands of golfers each year flock to the regional qualifiers in an attempt to move onto the next round of the final qualifiers and join the field at the major. There were more than 10,000 entries this year, and 878 made it to the regional qualifiers for 64 spots.

Three of the 13 regionals took place in the last two weeks in Japan, England and one in Dallas that featured many players mostly competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Sergio Garcia of the LIV Tour was one of the players that qualified in Dallas.

On June 5, the remaining golfers will play a one-day, 36-hole qualifier. The best scores from the 10 Monday qualifiers will fill out the 53 remaining spots in the U.S. Open field. The number of golfers who advance to the Open from each regional qualifier is determined by the strength of the field.

We’ll add scores and updates all day here later, and keep an eye on which players might be a part of the field in 2023.

Here is the current full field as of now for the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18.