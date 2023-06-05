NBA free agency rumors: Kyrie Irving reached out to LeBron James about joining Mavs

Free agent point guard Kyrie Irving has reached out to former teammate and current Lakers star forward LeBron James about potentially coming to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason, according to a report from Shams Charania. Irving and James were part of a Cleveland Cavaliers team that went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning in 2016.

The Lakers were attempting to pursue Irving when he announced he wanted a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last season, but the Mavericks were ultimately the team to land the guard. His pairing with Luka Doncic didn’t work out as well as expected, but Dallas is considered the frontrunner to sign Irving in the summer.

As far as James is concerned, he contemplated retirement after the Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals. Retirement doesn’t actually seem to be on the cards for James given his contract, and playing in Dallas likely won’t appeal to him with his son Bronny set to be at USC this upcoming college season. If anything, Irving would have to come to Los Angeles if he wants to team up with James again.