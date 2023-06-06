How to get tickets for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open?

The RBC Canadian Open tees off from Toronto, Ontario this week at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The full-field event will feature golfers including two-time winner Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sam Burns, and Matt Fitzpatrick, and will run from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11.

Want to watch it all happen live? Here’s how to buy tickets to the event.

PGA TOUR: How to buy tickets for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Tickets are available to buy directly from the RBC Canadian Open’s website. Practice tickets for the week are for sale for just $30, but you can expect to pay between $90 and $120 for a grounds ticket on one of the four tournament days.

These prices are based on the most basic package available. There are pricier options that offer more perks, such as access to different clubhouses and a gallery fast pass.

If you want to look online, check out some of the ticket resale websites available. VividSeats, SeatGeek, and StubHub all have practice and event tickets for sale, and some are available at a discount from face value.