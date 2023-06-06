First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday, June 8 as golfers tee off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. Rory McIlroy will attempt to go for the tournament’s first ever three-peat after winning the last two Canadian Opens.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. For instance, last year, Wyndham Clark led the field after shooting 63 on Thursday and Matt Fitzpatrick followed with a 64. They ended up with T7 and T10 finishes.

Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order. McIlroy’s odds, for instance, are +1600 to lead after the first round.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the RBC Canadian Open.

2023 RBC Canadian Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook