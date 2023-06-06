First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday, June 8 as golfers tee off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. Rory McIlroy will attempt to go for the tournament’s first ever three-peat after winning the last two Canadian Opens.
If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.
Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. For instance, last year, Wyndham Clark led the field after shooting 63 on Thursday and Matt Fitzpatrick followed with a 64. They ended up with T7 and T10 finishes.
Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order. McIlroy’s odds, for instance, are +1600 to lead after the first round.
Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the RBC Canadian Open.
2023 RBC Canadian Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 Canadian Open Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3500
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Justin Rose
|+3500
|Corey Conners
|+3500
|Sahith Theegala
|+4000
|Keith Mitchell
|+4500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+5000
|Adrian Meronk
|+5000
|Matt Kuchar
|+5500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5500
|Eric Cole
|+5500
|Adam Svensson
|+5500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+6000
|Nick Taylor
|+6000
|Maverick McNealy
|+6000
|Adam Hadwin
|+6000
|Michael Kim
|+6500
|Lee Hodges
|+6500
|Alex Smalley
|+6500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+7000
|Will Gordon
|+7500
|Vincent Norrman
|+7500
|S.H. Kim
|+7500
|Mark Hubbard
|+7500
|Harry Hall
|+7500
|Carson Young
|+7500
|Ben Martin
|+7500
|Garrick Higgo
|+8000
|David Lipsky
|+8000
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|C.T. Pan
|+8000
|Brendon Todd
|+8000
|Brandon Wu
|+8000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+8000
|Aaron Wise
|+8000
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|Webb Simpson
|+9000
|Robby Shelton
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|+9000
|Dylan Wu
|+9000
|Doug Ghim
|+9000
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|Doc Redman
|+10000
|Chez Reavie
|+10000
|Callum Tarren
|+10000
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|Sam Bennett
|+11000
|MJ Daffue
|+11000
|Lanto Griffin
|+11000
|Kramer Hickok
|+11000
|Grayson Murray
|+11000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+11000
|Carl Yuan
|+11000
|Ben Silverman
|+11000
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|Andrew Novak
|+11000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+11000
|Zecheng Dou
|+13000
|Vince Whaley
|+13000
|Tyler Duncan
|+13000
|Sung Kang
|+13000
|Sean O'Hair
|+13000
|Scott Harrington
|+13000
|S.Y. Noh
|+13000
|Ryan Gerard
|+13000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Matti Schmid
|+13000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|Kevin Tway
|+13000
|Kevin Chappell
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Jake Knapp
|+13000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|Cody Gribble
|+13000
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+13000
|Brandon Matthews
|+13000
|Augusto Nunez
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Aaron Cockerill
|+13000
|Trevor Cone
|+15000
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Roger Sloan
|+15000
|Robert Streb
|+15000
|Peter Kuest
|+15000
|Paul Haley II
|+15000
|Michael Gligic
|+15000
|Martin Trainer
|+15000
|Martin Laird
|+15000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+15000
|Kevin Roy
|+15000
|Justin Lower
|+15000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+15000
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|Harrison Endycott
|+15000
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|Drew Nesbitt
|+15000
|David Lingmerth
|+15000
|Chris Stroud
|+15000
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|Brice Garnett
|+15000
|Brent Grant
|+15000
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|Sangmoon Bae
|+15000
|Wil Bateman
|+18000
|Tyson Alexander
|+18000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+18000
|Stuart Macdonald
|+18000
|Ryan Hall
|+18000
|Ryan Brehm
|+18000
|Richy Werenski
|+18000
|Myles Creighton
|+18000
|Matthias Schwab
|+18000
|Johnny Travale
|+18000
|Jim Herman
|+18000
|Camilo Villegas
|+18000
|Bill Haas
|+18000
|Scott Brown
|+18000
|William McGirt
|+20000
|Jason Dufner
|+20000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+20000
|Etienne Papineau
|+20000
|Tommy Gainey
|+20000
|Wesley Bryan
|+25000
|Taylor Durham
|+25000
|Sebastian Szirmak
|+25000
|Ricky Barnes
|+25000
|Nick Watney
|+25000
|Mike Weir
|+25000
|Michael Block
|+25000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Luis Carrera
|+25000
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|David Carey
|+25000
|Daniel Kim
|+25000
|Brian Stuard
|+25000
|Brian Gay
|+25000
|Andrew Landry
|+25000
|Derek Ernst
|+30000
|David Hearn
|+30000
|Derek Lamely
|+30000
|Ben Crane
|+30000