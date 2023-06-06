 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the RBC Canadian Open this weekend.

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday, June 8 as golfers tee off from Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. Rory McIlroy will attempt to go for the tournament’s first ever three-peat after winning the last two Canadian Opens.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. For instance, last year, Wyndham Clark led the field after shooting 63 on Thursday and Matt Fitzpatrick followed with a 64. They ended up with T7 and T10 finishes.

Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order. McIlroy’s odds, for instance, are +1600 to lead after the first round.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the RBC Canadian Open.

2023 RBC Canadian Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Canadian Open Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Rory McIlroy +1600
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
Cameron Young +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Justin Rose +3500
Corey Conners +3500
Sahith Theegala +4000
Keith Mitchell +4500
Ludvig Aberg +5000
Adrian Meronk +5000
Matt Kuchar +5500
Mackenzie Hughes +5500
Eric Cole +5500
Adam Svensson +5500
Nicolai Hojgaard +6000
Nick Taylor +6000
Maverick McNealy +6000
Adam Hadwin +6000
Michael Kim +6500
Lee Hodges +6500
Alex Smalley +6500
Taylor Pendrith +7000
Will Gordon +7500
Vincent Norrman +7500
S.H. Kim +7500
Mark Hubbard +7500
Harry Hall +7500
Carson Young +7500
Ben Martin +7500
Garrick Higgo +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Cameron Champ +8000
C.T. Pan +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Brandon Wu +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Aaron Wise +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Webb Simpson +9000
Robby Shelton +9000
Nate Lashley +9000
Michael Thorbjornsen +9000
Dylan Wu +9000
Doug Ghim +9000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Doc Redman +10000
Chez Reavie +10000
Callum Tarren +10000
Scott Piercy +11000
Sam Bennett +11000
MJ Daffue +11000
Lanto Griffin +11000
Kramer Hickok +11000
Grayson Murray +11000
Erik Van Rooyen +11000
Carl Yuan +11000
Ben Silverman +11000
Austin Smotherman +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Zecheng Dou +13000
Vince Whaley +13000
Tyler Duncan +13000
Sung Kang +13000
Sean O'Hair +13000
Scott Harrington +13000
S.Y. Noh +13000
Ryan Gerard +13000
Peter Malnati +13000
Matti Schmid +13000
Lucas Glover +13000
Kevin Tway +13000
Kevin Chappell +13000
James Hahn +13000
Jake Knapp +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Greyson Sigg +13000
Cody Gribble +13000
Chesson Hadley +13000
Chad Ramey +13000
Brandt Snedeker +13000
Brandon Matthews +13000
Augusto Nunez +13000
Adam Long +13000
Aaron Cockerill +13000
Trevor Cone +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Roger Sloan +15000
Robert Streb +15000
Peter Kuest +15000
Paul Haley II +15000
Michael Gligic +15000
Martin Trainer +15000
Martin Laird +15000
Kyle Westmoreland +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Justin Lower +15000
Jonathan Byrd +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Harrison Endycott +15000
Hank Lebioda +15000
Drew Nesbitt +15000
David Lingmerth +15000
Chris Stroud +15000
Cameron Percy +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Brent Grant +15000
Austin Cook +15000
Sangmoon Bae +15000
Wil Bateman +18000
Tyson Alexander +18000
Trevor Werbylo +18000
Stuart Macdonald +18000
Ryan Hall +18000
Ryan Brehm +18000
Richy Werenski +18000
Myles Creighton +18000
Matthias Schwab +18000
Johnny Travale +18000
Jim Herman +18000
Camilo Villegas +18000
Bill Haas +18000
Scott Brown +18000
William McGirt +20000
Jason Dufner +20000
Geoff Ogilvy +20000
Etienne Papineau +20000
Tommy Gainey +20000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Taylor Durham +25000
Sebastian Szirmak +25000
Ricky Barnes +25000
Nick Watney +25000
Mike Weir +25000
Michael Block +25000
Max McGreevy +25000
Luis Carrera +25000
Kelly Kraft +25000
David Carey +25000
Daniel Kim +25000
Brian Stuard +25000
Brian Gay +25000
Andrew Landry +25000
Derek Ernst +30000
David Hearn +30000
Derek Lamely +30000
Ben Crane +30000

